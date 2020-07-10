/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS with washer-dryer
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 Unit Available
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102
1304 Elliott Drive, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 Available 09/29/20 Solo Squared - Solo² is conveniently located next door to the University of Mississippi South Oxford Campus.
1 Unit Available
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
1813 Stafford Cove
1813 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$895
1289 sqft
Enjoy Taylor Pointe! Property located within 1/4 mile of Ole Miss off of Anderson Road. Spacious, quiet Townhouse subdivision. Outdoor space with privacy fences between units, perfect area for lounging, grilling, studying and enjoying the weather.
1 Unit Available
1802 W. Jackson Ave #10
1802 Jackson Ave W, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Unit #10 Available 08/01/20 2 Br Townhouse short walk to campus - Property Id: 307780 Nice Townhome in a gated community.Premium location walking distance to campus, restaurants, and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
104 Robbins Circle, West End Condominiums
104 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1888 sqft
You better act fast if you want a part of this great new development. 'West End' is Oxford's only new development with 4BR/4.5BA. Located just 5 minutes from campus off Hwy 6 West.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford
1 Unit Available
120 County Road 1084
120 County Road 1084, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1301 sqft
Gated Condo Near Ole Miss Golf Course!! Location! Location! - Conveniently located 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Condo close to the Ole Miss Golf Course, Pat Lamar Park, and only a short drive to Ole Miss.
1 Unit Available
114 American Eagle Way
114 American Eagle Way, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Family-friendly home five minutes from University - Property Id: 22893 Family-friendly home 5 minutes from the University of Mississippi. Located in the popular Eagle Pointe II subdivision. Spacious yard and parking.
1 Unit Available
125 Private Road 1037
125 Private Road 1037, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
125 Cypress - 3 bedroom 2 bath Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher Pets at owner's discretion with a non-refundable pet fee (RLNE4171703)
Results within 5 miles of Oxford
1 Unit Available
46 CR 105
46 County Road 105, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
46 CR 105 Available 08/01/20 46 CR 105 - Quiet house in Lafayette County! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is located on CR 105 off HWY 6 West. This would be a great family rental within the Oxford School District. Easy access to HWY 6 and Jackson Ave.