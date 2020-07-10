Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 07:59am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 07:54am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102
1304 Elliott Drive, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 Available 09/29/20 Solo Squared - Solo² is conveniently located next door to the University of Mississippi South Oxford Campus.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1813 Stafford Cove
1813 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$895
1289 sqft
Enjoy Taylor Pointe! Property located within 1/4 mile of Ole Miss off of Anderson Road. Spacious, quiet Townhouse subdivision. Outdoor space with privacy fences between units, perfect area for lounging, grilling, studying and enjoying the weather.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1802 W. Jackson Ave #10
1802 Jackson Ave W, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Unit #10 Available 08/01/20 2 Br Townhouse short walk to campus - Property Id: 307780 Nice Townhome in a gated community.Premium location walking distance to campus, restaurants, and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
104 Robbins Circle, West End Condominiums
104 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1888 sqft
You better act fast if you want a part of this great new development. 'West End' is Oxford's only new development with 4BR/4.5BA. Located just 5 minutes from campus off Hwy 6 West.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
120 County Road 1084
120 County Road 1084, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1301 sqft
Gated Condo Near Ole Miss Golf Course!! Location! Location! - Conveniently located 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Condo close to the Ole Miss Golf Course, Pat Lamar Park, and only a short drive to Ole Miss.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
114 American Eagle Way
114 American Eagle Way, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Family-friendly home five minutes from University - Property Id: 22893 Family-friendly home 5 minutes from the University of Mississippi. Located in the popular Eagle Pointe II subdivision. Spacious yard and parking.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
125 Private Road 1037
125 Private Road 1037, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
125 Cypress - 3 bedroom 2 bath Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher Pets at owner's discretion with a non-refundable pet fee (RLNE4171703)
Results within 5 miles of Oxford

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
46 CR 105
46 County Road 105, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
46 CR 105 Available 08/01/20 46 CR 105 - Quiet house in Lafayette County! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is located on CR 105 off HWY 6 West. This would be a great family rental within the Oxford School District. Easy access to HWY 6 and Jackson Ave.

