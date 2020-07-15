Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM

42 Apartments For Rent Near Ole Miss

Last updated July 15 at 06:59 AM
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 06:56 AM
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1813 Stafford Cove
1813 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$895
1289 sqft
Enjoy Taylor Pointe! Property located within 1/4 mile of Ole Miss off of Anderson Road. Spacious, quiet Townhouse subdivision. Outdoor space with privacy fences between units, perfect area for lounging, grilling, studying and enjoying the weather.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1430 University Ave. - 203
1430 University Avenue, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Now signing 2nd semester and August leases. Look and lease today and get your first month's rent free with a 12 month lease. Offering immediate move-ins for $999 per month till 7/31/20!! Pets allowed with approval and pet fee.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1605 Buchanan Avenue
1605 Buchanan Avenue, Oxford, MS
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
1605 Buchanan Avenue Available 07/25/20 5BR/4.5BA For Rent - For Rent! 5BR/4.5BA home. Less than a half mile from square! Free standing home with a huge deck and outdoor fireplace.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2100 Old Taylor Road #234
2100 Old Taylor Road, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 Old Taylor Road #234 Available 08/10/20 Turnberry - Owner is running a special. One month free with a 12 month lease rent $1475 or 12 month lease all 12 months $1350.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
406 Walker Circle
406 Walker Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1888 sqft
406 Walker Circle Available 08/01/20 4BR/4.5BA For Rent - Available Early August, 2020. Spacious 4 bedroom & 4.5 bath end unit within the West End Development in Oxford, MS. The unit boasts stainless appliances and granite counters.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1008 Creekside Place
1008 Creekside Pl, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 Creekside Place Available 08/01/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Check out this huge 3BR/3BA home! Available for early August move in. The unit is open with a large kitchen, gas fireplace and HUGE bedrooms with large closets.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1200 Jefferson #310
1200 Jefferson Ave, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1200 Jefferson #310 Available 08/10/20 1200 Jefferson - Great one bedroom condo at 1200 Jefferson featuring cathedral ceilings in the living room.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
207 Sweet Bay
207 Sweet Bay Drive, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Magnolia Grove - The town homes in Magnolia Grove subdivision are located just off of Anchorage Road from Anderson Road and less than 1 miles from campus. These 2, 3, and 4 bedroom homes come with all appliances and the lawn care is provided.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102
1304 Elliott Drive, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 Available 09/29/20 Solo Squared - Solo² is conveniently located next door to the University of Mississippi South Oxford Campus.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
808 pr 3097 - 808
808 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1700 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo, Nice condo in popular High Pointe. Unit has new flooring, brand new HVAC to be installed before Aug. Each bedroom has it's own bath. Unit has 2 bedrooms on main floor and one upstairs.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Cotton Creek
213 Cotton Creek Cv, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
213 Cotton Creek Available 08/10/20 Cotton Creek - Located off of Old Sardis Road just 2 miles from the University. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom properties with side porch. Water and sewer are included. (RLNE4040295)

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1516 South 10th Street
1516 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1610 sqft
1516 South 10th Street - Located in Historic Downtown Oxford less than 1 mile from the Square this cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished including all major appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
104 Robbins Circle, West End Condominiums
104 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
You better act fast if you want a part of this great new development. 'West End' is Oxford's only new development with 4BR/4.5BA. Located just 5 minutes from campus off Hwy 6 West.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Private Road 3089
102 Private Road 3089, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1102 sqft
102 Private Road 3089 Available 08/01/20 Carrolton Condos - 102 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Carrollton neighborhood. These condominiums are just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
204 S. 18th Street
204 S 18th St, Oxford, MS
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
204 S. 18th Street Available 08/04/20 204 S. 18th Street - Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home located off of University Ave, within walking distance to the Square.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1001 Crawford Circle
1001 Crawford Circle, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1001 Crawford Circle Available 05/30/20 1001 Crawford Circle - This 3 bedroom home is located in College Hill Heights off of College Hill Road just minutes from campus. Fenced in back yard and lawn care is included. (RLNE4812980)

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Emilee
200 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
985 sqft
200 Emilee Available 08/04/20 Sage Meadow - 200 Emilee Lane is a 2 bed/2 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding. These condos have an open floor plan.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
203 Emilee
203 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
203 Emilee Available 08/04/20 203 Emilee Lane - 2 bed/2 bath condo (RLNE4889259)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1104 Morgan Cove
1104 Morgan Cove, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 Morgan Cove Available 08/10/20 Shiloh Place - Located in a great neighborhood off of Old Taylor Road. This location is just a five minute drive from the Ole Miss campus and just ten minutes away from the historic Oxford square. (RLNE4991810)

