Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:51 PM

10153 Fox Run Drive

10153 Fox Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10153 Fox Run Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10153 Fox Run Drive have any available units?
10153 Fox Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olive Branch, MS.
Is 10153 Fox Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10153 Fox Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10153 Fox Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10153 Fox Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10153 Fox Run Drive offer parking?
No, 10153 Fox Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10153 Fox Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10153 Fox Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10153 Fox Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10153 Fox Run Drive has a pool.
Does 10153 Fox Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 10153 Fox Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10153 Fox Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10153 Fox Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10153 Fox Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10153 Fox Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

