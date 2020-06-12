/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Olive Branch, MS
Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Results within 5 miles of Olive Branch
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Cedar Lake
64 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1180 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Lakes of Forest Hill
43 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1169 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lakes of Forest Hill
34 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Hickory Hill
13 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$972
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Hickory Hill
192 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
Hickory Hill
7 Units Available
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
16 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Hickory Hill
12 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Fox Meadows
1 Unit Available
3212 Thirteen Colony Mall
3212 Thirteen Colony Mall, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1120 sqft
A 2/2 Lovely Condo! It has carpeted floors, newly painted, clean bathroom and a cozy tiled kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Fox Meadows
1 Unit Available
3247 Thirteen Colony Mall
3247 Thirteen Colony Mall, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1120 sqft
A condo home that has a total area of 1,120 sq ft and was built in 1969. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Hickory Hill
1 Unit Available
5545 Apple Blossom Dr
5545 Apple Blossom Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
622 sqft
A lovely 2 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms. This was built in 1972 with a total area of 622 Sq Ft. The property comes with a fenced backyard, new interior wall paint, carpet flooring, central air, clean kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Fox Meadows
1 Unit Available
3216 S Mendenhall Rd
3216 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1120 sqft
Gated Community!!! A 2/2 apartment that comes with central AC, off-street parking, laminated floors and spacious living area and bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Olive Branch
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
36 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1026 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Fox Meadows
10 Units Available
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1012 sqft
Stop by Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome, Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has what you're looking for! Every
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
University Area Neighborhood Association
39 Units Available
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$912
1160 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
