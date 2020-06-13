Apartment List
/
MS
/
olive branch
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Olive Branch, MS

Finding an apartment in Olive Branch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
$808
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1250 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4596 Fontaine Place
4596 Fontaine Place, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1850 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
10255 CURTIS DRIVE
10255 Curtis Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1218 sqft
Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Olive Branch Mississippi is a must see. This rental has been renovated with new paint, fixtures, updated plumbing, updated kitchen, and new kitchen appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8323 Westbrook Drive
8323 Westbrook Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3100 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328752 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
10717 Pecan View Drive
10717 Pecan View Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1133 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328300 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch: Over Park Elementary, Center Hill Middle and High School District.
Results within 1 mile of Olive Branch

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
5517 Harvey Hill Drive (Ross & Holmes)
5517 Harvey Hill Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1620 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8646 Whites Crossing Dr
8646 Whites Crossing, DeSoto County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
3400 sqft
8646 Whites Crossing Dr Olive Branch, MS 38654 - If space is what you need, then here it is! Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath home in the Olive Branch! 3400 SQUARE FEET,PET FRIENDLY home! The perfect setup for entertaining and family time! Huge greatroom with

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12616 Fox Run Cv
12616 Fox Run Cove, DeSoto County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room! - No Pets! ~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Whispering Meadows Subdivision
1 Unit Available
6555 West Crystal Oak Cove
6555 West Crystal Oak Cove, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1455 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
5559 Ross Road
5559 Ross Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1303 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Olive Branch
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Hickory Hill
187 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
44 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hickory Hill
4 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hickory Hill
13 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$665
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Richwood
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Parkway Village
2 Units Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Hickory Hill
5 Units Available
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Olive Branch, MS

Finding an apartment in Olive Branch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Olive Branch 2 BedroomsOlive Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOlive Branch 3 BedroomsOlive Branch Apartments with Balcony
Olive Branch Apartments with GarageOlive Branch Apartments with GymOlive Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOlive Branch Apartments with Parking
Olive Branch Apartments with PoolOlive Branch Apartments with Washer-DryerOlive Branch Dog Friendly ApartmentsOlive Branch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TN
Southaven, MSLakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College