2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Olive Branch, MS
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Results within 5 miles of Olive Branch
Cedar Lake
63 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Lakes of Forest Hill
34 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1180 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Lakes of Forest Hill
43 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1169 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Hickory Hill
7 Units Available
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Hickory Hill
13 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$972
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Hickory Hill
192 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
16 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Hickory Hill
12 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
4453 Sumners Wells Rd.
4453 Sumners Wells Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$625
Newly Rehabbed Duplex at Tchulahoma & E. Shelby Dr.
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
3560 Christine Rd
3560 Christine Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
906 sqft
This beautiful home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with central heat and air. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule a showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.
Fox Meadows
1 Unit Available
3212 Thirteen Colony Mall
3212 Thirteen Colony Mall, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1120 sqft
A 2/2 Lovely Condo! It has carpeted floors, newly painted, clean bathroom and a cozy tiled kitchen.
Fox Meadows
1 Unit Available
3247 Thirteen Colony Mall
3247 Thirteen Colony Mall, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1120 sqft
A condo home that has a total area of 1,120 sq ft and was built in 1969. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Hickory Hill
1 Unit Available
5545 Apple Blossom Dr
5545 Apple Blossom Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
622 sqft
A lovely 2 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms. This was built in 1972 with a total area of 622 Sq Ft. The property comes with a fenced backyard, new interior wall paint, carpet flooring, central air, clean kitchen and bathroom.
Fox Meadows
1 Unit Available
3216 S Mendenhall Rd
3216 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1120 sqft
Gated Community!!! A 2/2 apartment that comes with central AC, off-street parking, laminated floors and spacious living area and bedrooms.
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
3255 Forest Glen
3255 Forest Glen Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$625
1100 sqft
This lovely house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Built in 1970 and has a total area of 1100 sqft. This comes with Storm Doors, Carpet, Living Room & Dining Area, Spacious Bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Olive Branch
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
