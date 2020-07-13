Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Olive Branch, MS with parking

Last updated July 10
Contact for Availability
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Last updated July 8
1 Unit Available
Lake Village
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$918
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
8323 Westbrook Drive
8323 Westbrook Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3100 sqft
Olive Branch - 5 Bedrooms (or 4 Bedrooms & 1 - 29' x 12' Game Room), 3 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage on 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr
7185 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1501 sqft
7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr Available 07/13/20 7185 Crape Myrtle Dr - Coming Soon + Available 7/13/2020 +Stunning Olive Branch Home - You'll love this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Alexander's Crossing Subdivision of Olive Branch.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4596 Fontaine Place
4596 Fontaine Place, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1327 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4035 Shinault Cove
4035 Shinault Lane, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
2206 sqft
Now Leasing A Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch, Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 17

Last updated June 2
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1850 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2732 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated May 12
1 Unit Available
10255 CURTIS DRIVE
10255 Curtis Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1218 sqft
Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Olive Branch Mississippi is a must see. This rental has been renovated with new paint, fixtures, updated plumbing, updated kitchen, and new kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4067 Robinson Crossing
4067 Robinson Crossing, DeSoto County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
4352 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/330181 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch-Desoto Central School District.

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
5559 Ross Road
5559 Ross Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1303 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
Ragan Farms Neighborhood Association
5364 Leaning Oak Dr
5364 Leaning Oak Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Near Riverdale & Holmes Rd - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, New Flooring, Carpet, Fresh Paint, Light Fixtures, Cabinets, Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, 2 Car garage, Fenced in back Yard with Patio Area, Living room, Laundry room,

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Lake Village
5291 Ridge Laurel Terrace
5291 Ridgelaurel Ter, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
2200 sqft
Now Leasing A 4 Bedroom 2 Home At Stonebriar- This home is a must see! - Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a gated community.
Last updated July 13
23 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Last updated July 12
30 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Richwood
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Last updated July 12
42 Units Available
Cedar Lake
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,054
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
15 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Last updated July 12
14 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Last updated July 13
174 Units Available
Hickory Hill
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Olive Branch, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Olive Branch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

