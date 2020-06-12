/
3 bedroom apartments
166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Olive Branch, MS
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1250 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
1 Unit Available
4596 Fontaine Place
4596 Fontaine Place, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4327 Davall Circle
4327 Davall Drive, Olive Branch, MS
Now Leasing a 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 Unit Available
8783 Lezlarken Lane
8783 Lezlarken Lane, Olive Branch, MS
Now Leasing a Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch at Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 Unit Available
6283 Darwood Drive
6283 Darwood Drive, Olive Branch, MS
Now Leasing a Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch At Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 Unit Available
6321 Darwood Drive
6321 Darwood Drive, Olive Branch, MS
Now Leasing a Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch at Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 Unit Available
4037 Colton Dr
4037 Colton Drive, Olive Branch, MS
Move Accross Stateline For Better Schools. Now Leasing a 4 Bedroom2 Bath home - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 Unit Available
6342 Asbury Place
6342 Asbury Place, Olive Branch, MS
Now Leasing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Olive Branch - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 Unit Available
6708 Jessie Hoyt
6708 Jesse Hays Drive, Olive Branch, MS
Now leasing a 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Flex Space In Olive Branch- Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.
1 Unit Available
10255 CURTIS DRIVE
10255 Curtis Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1218 sqft
Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Olive Branch Mississippi is a must see. This rental has been renovated with new paint, fixtures, updated plumbing, updated kitchen, and new kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
8323 Westbrook Drive
8323 Westbrook Drive, Olive Branch, MS
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328752 to view more pictures of this property.
1 Unit Available
10717 Pecan View Drive
10717 Pecan View Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1133 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328300 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch: Over Park Elementary, Center Hill Middle and High School District.
Results within 1 mile of Olive Branch
1 Unit Available
12616 Fox Run Cv
12616 Fox Run Cove, DeSoto County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room! - No Pets! ~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
1 Unit Available
8646 Whites Crossing Dr
8646 Whites Crossing, DeSoto County, MS
8646 Whites Crossing Dr Olive Branch, MS 38654 - If space is what you need, then here it is! Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath home in the Olive Branch! 3400 SQUARE FEET,PET FRIENDLY home! The perfect setup for entertaining and family time! Huge greatroom with
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
5331 Laurelfield
5331 Laurelfield Ln, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1850 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Hacks Cross and Holmes - This 3 bed, 2.
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
7599 Glen Creek Lane
7599 Glen Creek Ln, Shelby County, TN
Now Leasing A 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Availalbe July 1, 2020 - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
Whispering Meadows Subdivision
1 Unit Available
6555 West Crystal Oak Cove
6555 West Crystal Oak Cove, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1455 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 Unit Available
5559 Ross Road
5559 Ross Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1303 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Ragan Farms Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
5364 Leaning Oak Dr
5364 Leaning Oak Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Near Riverdale & Holmes Rd - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, New Flooring, Carpet, Fresh Paint, Light Fixtures, Cabinets, Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, 2 Car garage, Fenced in back Yard with Patio Area, Living room, Laundry room,
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
5291 Ridge Laurel Terrace
5291 Ridgelaurel Ter, Shelby County, TN
Now Leasing A 4 Bedroom 2 Home At Stonebriar- This home is a must see! - Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Olive Branch
Lakes of Forest Hill
33 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
