Hattiesburg, MS
2904 Laramie Circle
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:22 AM

2904 Laramie Circle

2904 Laramie Circle · (601) 310-5918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2904 Laramie Circle, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Jamestown - Lincoln

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
cats allowed
2904 Laramie - 3bd/2ba home w/ large yard and spacious covered porch $1295/mo.; $1295 dep.
This beautifully remodeled home has TONS of space. The living room is nice and large with space for a formal dining area if desired. The kitchen is open to a dining/keeping room area that could serve as a second den. The master bedroom is a good size with HUGE double walk in closets. The property features a large covered porch area as well a large outdoor storage space. The yard is fenced with chain length but not ideal to contain a dog. There are some gap areas. The fence is as-is. Small pets only, no puppies or large breeds. Pets by owner approval only. Section 8 NOT accepted. Utilities and lawn maintenance are tenants' responsibility.

| Professionally Managed By: Misty Corts, Broker Associate with RE/MAX Real Estate Partners | 601.310.5918 | 601.602.0046 | www.HattiesburgRentals.com | 119 Mayfair Rd Hattiesburg, MS 39402. Application, credit check, criminal check, pay stubs and photo identification required. Each adult over the age of 18, must complete an application and pay a $40 processing fee. Utilities and pest control are tenant's responsibility. Full security deposit and 1st month's rent required prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Laramie Circle have any available units?
2904 Laramie Circle has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2904 Laramie Circle have?
Some of 2904 Laramie Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Laramie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Laramie Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Laramie Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Laramie Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Laramie Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Laramie Circle does offer parking.
Does 2904 Laramie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2904 Laramie Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Laramie Circle have a pool?
No, 2904 Laramie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Laramie Circle have accessible units?
No, 2904 Laramie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Laramie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Laramie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Laramie Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2904 Laramie Circle has units with air conditioning.
