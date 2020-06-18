2904 Laramie Circle

Amenities

2904 Laramie - 3bd/2ba home w/ large yard and spacious covered porch $1295/mo.; $1295 dep.

This beautifully remodeled home has TONS of space. The living room is nice and large with space for a formal dining area if desired. The kitchen is open to a dining/keeping room area that could serve as a second den. The master bedroom is a good size with HUGE double walk in closets. The property features a large covered porch area as well a large outdoor storage space. The yard is fenced with chain length but not ideal to contain a dog. There are some gap areas. The fence is as-is. Small pets only, no puppies or large breeds. Pets by owner approval only. Section 8 NOT accepted. Utilities and lawn maintenance are tenants' responsibility.



