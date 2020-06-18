All apartments in Biloxi
Find more places like 157 Oakmont Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Biloxi, MS
/
157 Oakmont Pl
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

157 Oakmont Pl

157 Oakmont Place · (228) 563-3949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Biloxi
See all
West Biloxi
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

157 Oakmont Place, Biloxi, MS 39531
West Biloxi

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean and Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home PETS OK - Property Id: 264705

Clean and move-in ready three-bedroom, two-bathroom home walking distance to the beach, Mississippi Coliseum and restaurants. This location can't be beat. This home features a fully fenced in back yard with two fruit trees and a storage shed. All the carpets were just replaced last week and are brand new. There is also new paint throughout the home.

We do accept pets. However, we do have breed restrictions on dogs. There is a pet deposit of $250 per pet. Move-in fee's consist of first month's rent and a $1,000 deposit.

Rent is $1,300 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. We allow you to pay rent and security deposits with a credit card for a small fee of 2.75%.

Rental Criteria:
*Minimum 600 credit score
*No prior evictions
*No felony, drug or domestic violence charges
*Verifiable combined household income of at least $2,600 per month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264705
Property Id 264705

(RLNE5714085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Oakmont Pl have any available units?
157 Oakmont Pl has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Biloxi, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Biloxi Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Oakmont Pl have?
Some of 157 Oakmont Pl's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Oakmont Pl currently offering any rent specials?
157 Oakmont Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Oakmont Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Oakmont Pl is pet friendly.
Does 157 Oakmont Pl offer parking?
No, 157 Oakmont Pl does not offer parking.
Does 157 Oakmont Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Oakmont Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Oakmont Pl have a pool?
No, 157 Oakmont Pl does not have a pool.
Does 157 Oakmont Pl have accessible units?
No, 157 Oakmont Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Oakmont Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Oakmont Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 157 Oakmont Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr
Biloxi, MS 39531
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39532
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd
Biloxi, MS 39532
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr
Biloxi, MS 39531

Similar Pages

Biloxi 2 BedroomsBiloxi Apartments with Parking
Biloxi Apartments with PoolBiloxi Dog Friendly Apartments
Biloxi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMobile, ALHattiesburg, MSSlidell, LAGulfport, MSPascagoula, MS
Gautier, MSGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MS
Long Beach, MSOcean Springs, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Biloxi

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeDelgado Community College
Dillard University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity