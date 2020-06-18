157 Oakmont Pl

Amenities

Clean and Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home PETS OK - Property Id: 264705



Clean and move-in ready three-bedroom, two-bathroom home walking distance to the beach, Mississippi Coliseum and restaurants. This location can't be beat. This home features a fully fenced in back yard with two fruit trees and a storage shed. All the carpets were just replaced last week and are brand new. There is also new paint throughout the home.



We do accept pets. However, we do have breed restrictions on dogs. There is a pet deposit of $250 per pet. Move-in fee's consist of first month's rent and a $1,000 deposit.



Rent is $1,300 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. We allow you to pay rent and security deposits with a credit card for a small fee of 2.75%.



Rental Criteria:

*Minimum 600 credit score

*No prior evictions

*No felony, drug or domestic violence charges

*Verifiable combined household income of at least $2,600 per month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264705

