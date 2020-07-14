413 Split Rail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch home w/ a 3 CAR Garage! Entry Foyer, VAULTED GREAT ROOM, DINING and KITCHEN, 42" maple, soft close cabinets with Hardware! GRANITE counter tops, STAINLESS STEEL SMOOTH TOP STOVE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, AND DISHWASHER! Master Suite with walk in closet, separate seated shower and ADULT HEIGHT, double bowl vanity. Main floor laundry, Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms and Great Room, Rounded Corners, 4" trim. Lever handles! Panel doors! Plumbing rough, sump pump and pit as well as 50 GALLON WATER HEATER! Enclosed soffits and fascia, ceramic tile flooring, Garage Door opener!