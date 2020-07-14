All apartments in Warren County
Find more places like 413 Split Rail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warren County, MO
/
413 Split Rail Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

413 Split Rail Drive

413 Split Rail Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

413 Split Rail Dr, Warren County, MO 63390

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch home w/ a 3 CAR Garage! Entry Foyer, VAULTED GREAT ROOM, DINING and KITCHEN, 42" maple, soft close cabinets with Hardware! GRANITE counter tops, STAINLESS STEEL SMOOTH TOP STOVE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, AND DISHWASHER! Master Suite with walk in closet, separate seated shower and ADULT HEIGHT, double bowl vanity. Main floor laundry, Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms and Great Room, Rounded Corners, 4" trim. Lever handles! Panel doors! Plumbing rough, sump pump and pit as well as 50 GALLON WATER HEATER! Enclosed soffits and fascia, ceramic tile flooring, Garage Door opener!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Split Rail Drive have any available units?
413 Split Rail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warren County, MO.
What amenities does 413 Split Rail Drive have?
Some of 413 Split Rail Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Split Rail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Split Rail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Split Rail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Split Rail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren County.
Does 413 Split Rail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 413 Split Rail Drive offers parking.
Does 413 Split Rail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Split Rail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Split Rail Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Split Rail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Split Rail Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Split Rail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Split Rail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Split Rail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Split Rail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Split Rail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOFerguson, MOSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOWentzville, MOUnion, MOWildwood, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MOEllisville, MO
Valley Park, MOFenton, MOBridgeton, MODes Peres, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOCrestwood, MOOlivette, MOOverland, MOConcord, MORock Hill, MOWoodson Terrace, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical CollegeSt. Louis College of Pharmacy
Saint Louis Community College