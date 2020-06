Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN. THE UPDATED KITCHEN HAS A BUFFET. THE LOWER LEVEL HAS A LARGE FAMILY/REC ROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM.