Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Park Commons

600 Park Commons Ct · (636) 244-6247
Rent Special
Apply for a 2 bedroom by July 31st, and get HALF OFF your first full month of rent!* *exclusions may apply, see office for details
Location

600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO 63088

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 628-L · Avail. Sep 14

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 684-J · Avail. Sep 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 652-J · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Commons.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Where others settle for acceptable, Park Commons Luxury Apartments insists on exceptional.

Comprising exceptionally spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with large open floor plans, Park Commons offers modern living at it’s best; blending unequaled amenities designed to incorporate the most innovative features in apartment homes today.

Enjoy a great work out in the 24-hour fitness center, take a dip in the courtyard pool or just relax in the cabana and enjoy friends. Living at Park Commons, you’ll enjoy our small-town charm while enjoying big city convenience. Our community has an exceptional Valley Park location, easy access to Highways I-270, 141 and I-44 and just minutes from a variety of high-end shopping centers, business, entertainment and the AAA rated Valley Park School District. Park Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Occupancy Permit Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $400 total deposit, 2 pet $600 total deposit
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet $30/month, 2 pet $45/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and weight limit.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Garages $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Commons have any available units?
Park Commons has 3 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Commons have?
Some of Park Commons's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Park Commons is offering the following rent specials: Apply for a 2 bedroom by July 31st, and get HALF OFF your first full month of rent!* *exclusions may apply, see office for details
Is Park Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Commons is pet friendly.
Does Park Commons offer parking?
Yes, Park Commons offers parking.
Does Park Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Commons have a pool?
Yes, Park Commons has a pool.
Does Park Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Park Commons has accessible units.
Does Park Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Commons has units with air conditioning.
