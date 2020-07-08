Park Commons

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Occupancy Permit Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $400 total deposit, 2 pet $600 total deposit
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet $30/month, 2 pet $45/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and weight limit.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Garages $100/month.