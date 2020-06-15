12617 Rott Road

Amenities

A rare opportunity to lease this unique custom designed and built modern mansion - one of the jewels of Sunset Hills! The estate boasts the best finishes and extensive woodwork over 4 huge bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Located almost across the street from Laumeier Sculpture Park, within LINDBERGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. 36" Viking Range, Subzero built in refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, granite countertops, prep sink, wine fridge and butlers pantry are a chef's dream! Bamboo wood floors, master bedroom suite with fireplace and a master bathroom that is rarely found even in properties three times this price (the master bath is really something to see). Tons of natural light, a finished walk out lower level with double sided fireplace, two additional rooms and a 4 car HEATED oversized garage. The approximately 1/2 acre lot is private and backs to trees, includes a circle drive and extensive landscaping.