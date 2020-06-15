All apartments in Sunset Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:18 PM

12617 Rott Road

12617 Rott Road · (314) 276-1318
Location

12617 Rott Road, Sunset Hills, MO 63127

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4355 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A rare opportunity to lease this unique custom designed and built modern mansion - one of the jewels of Sunset Hills! The estate boasts the best finishes and extensive woodwork over 4 huge bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Located almost across the street from Laumeier Sculpture Park, within LINDBERGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. 36" Viking Range, Subzero built in refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, granite countertops, prep sink, wine fridge and butlers pantry are a chef's dream! Bamboo wood floors, master bedroom suite with fireplace and a master bathroom that is rarely found even in properties three times this price (the master bath is really something to see). Tons of natural light, a finished walk out lower level with double sided fireplace, two additional rooms and a 4 car HEATED oversized garage. The approximately 1/2 acre lot is private and backs to trees, includes a circle drive and extensive landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12617 Rott Road have any available units?
12617 Rott Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12617 Rott Road have?
Some of 12617 Rott Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12617 Rott Road currently offering any rent specials?
12617 Rott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12617 Rott Road pet-friendly?
No, 12617 Rott Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunset Hills.
Does 12617 Rott Road offer parking?
Yes, 12617 Rott Road offers parking.
Does 12617 Rott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12617 Rott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12617 Rott Road have a pool?
No, 12617 Rott Road does not have a pool.
Does 12617 Rott Road have accessible units?
No, 12617 Rott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12617 Rott Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12617 Rott Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12617 Rott Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12617 Rott Road does not have units with air conditioning.
