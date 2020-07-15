/
/
sunset hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM
258 Apartments for rent in Sunset Hills, MO📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
224 Monica Dr
224 Monica Drive, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Recently renovated 2 bedroom home located in Lindbergh school district. Fenced backyard, Pet Friendly! Excellent highway access. Call, text, or email Andrea at #314-974-8144 or alanzafame78@gmail.com to schedule a showing. (RLNE5861703)
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
132 Deane
132 Deane Court, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
Great location to rent. Small and affordable 2 bedroom home. Don't need much space, this is the place! Pets ok with additional deposit, half non-refundable
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12617 Rott Road
12617 Rott Road, Sunset Hills, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4355 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease this unique custom designed and built modern mansion - one of the jewels of Sunset Hills! The estate boasts the best finishes and extensive woodwork over 4 huge bedrooms and 4.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset Hills
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
651 Green Jade Dr
651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110 Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
497 S Holmes - B
497 South Holmes, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
700 sqft
2 BED 1 BATH! AVAILABLE NOW! Here's your chance to live in Kirkwood on a budget! BEAUTIFUL 2 br 1 bath apartment near Hwy 44 and Big Bend in Kirkwood! Brand new central air, coin op laundry and storage in the building are just a couple reasons you
Results within 5 miles of Sunset Hills
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
4 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$756
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
15 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
28 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1222 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$824
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
24 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$960
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$804
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$828
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1147 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
3 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
526 Oak St
526 Oak Street, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
812 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Cozy little home in Webster Groves - Property Id: 145945 Cozy little home in a beautiful neighborhood, right across the street from a great little park and just two minutes from Historical Webster Groves shops and restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sunset Hills area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sunset Hills from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOConcord, MOFenton, MOKirkwood, MOCrestwood, MODes Peres, MOAffton, MO