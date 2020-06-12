/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cave Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1354 Blue Ridge
1354 Blue Ridge Drive, St. Peters, MO
Finished family room, bedroom and bath in basement with walkout to fenced back yard. Deposit $1475. New carpet and paint throughout. Pets okay subject to approval and $500 per pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Agent is Owner.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14 Jody Drive
14 Jody Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
30 Amberly
30 Amberly Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of St. Peters
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
67 David
67 David Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a HUGE fenced in yard, 1 car garage, in a well sought out area!!!! 3 Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bathroom and new flooring in the kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Unit Available
10 Gary Glen Dr
10 Gary Glen Drive, St. Charles County, MO
This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and plenty of space for everything you need! - This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Unit Available
40 Gary Glen Drive
40 Gary Glen Drive, St. Charles County, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
801 Tamerton
801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
162 South Brighton Park Court
162 South Brighton Park Court, St. Charles, MO
Turn the key and move into this impressive 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story with over 2500 sq. ft of well appointed living space! This home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot facing common ground. Double doors open into a den/living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1422 Ramona Lane
1422 Ramona Lane, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom ranch in the heart of St. Charles! Just minutes from highways 94 and 364. New flooring, stainless steel appliances, and paint throughout! Finished lower level! Fenced backyard! Garage! Don't miss out on this one!
Results within 5 miles of St. Peters
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1546 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1296 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Essex St
2905 Essex Street, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
St Charles! - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home. Walk-in to a spacious living room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors which flow through the updated kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
619 Boschert Dr
619 Boschert Drive, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Located in the prestigious Shoal Creek community of Kansas City and only responsibleents away from major highways including 152, 35, and 435, WildOak puts you in the center of Clay county living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to downtown KC
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Saint Paul Ln
1105 Saint Paul Ln, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1262 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for
Similar Pages
St. Peters 1 BedroomsSt. Peters 2 BedroomsSt. Peters 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Peters 3 BedroomsSt. Peters Accessible ApartmentsSt. Peters Apartments under $900
St. Peters Apartments with BalconySt. Peters Apartments with GarageSt. Peters Apartments with GymSt. Peters Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Peters Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO