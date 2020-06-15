450 Benton Drive

Amenities

This rental condo is packed with features that will delight you! It is located in a quiet corner on the ground floor (no steps!), with a gorgeous patio that has space for your grill. Notable features: sunny kitchen with granite and upgraded appliances, gas fireplace, two linen closets, private storage unit right outside the front door, private laundry room to accommodate your full-sized washer & dryer. Enjoy the perks of being a resident of St Peters & the Turnberry Gardens Community. Minutes from Mid Rivers Mall, restaurants, parks and Rec-Plex. Monthly rent includes water, sewer & trash (paid by the owner's condo fee). Tenant responsible for electric & gas services. Minimum one year lease. 1st month's rent plus $1125 security deposit due at lease signing. Reduced rent available for a 2 or 3-yr lease. NO short-term leases. Application fee $50 per person, paid directly to the credit agency. Turnberry Gardens allows 1 dog or cat. Additional $250 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet fee.