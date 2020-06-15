All apartments in St. Peters
St. Peters, MO
450 Benton Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:11 AM

450 Benton Drive

450 Benton Drive · (314) 200-5176
Location

450 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376
Turnberry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
This rental condo is packed with features that will delight you! It is located in a quiet corner on the ground floor (no steps!), with a gorgeous patio that has space for your grill. Notable features: sunny kitchen with granite and upgraded appliances, gas fireplace, two linen closets, private storage unit right outside the front door, private laundry room to accommodate your full-sized washer & dryer. Enjoy the perks of being a resident of St Peters & the Turnberry Gardens Community. Minutes from Mid Rivers Mall, restaurants, parks and Rec-Plex. Monthly rent includes water, sewer & trash (paid by the owner's condo fee). Tenant responsible for electric & gas services. Minimum one year lease. 1st month's rent plus $1125 security deposit due at lease signing. Reduced rent available for a 2 or 3-yr lease. NO short-term leases. Application fee $50 per person, paid directly to the credit agency. Turnberry Gardens allows 1 dog or cat. Additional $250 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Benton Drive have any available units?
450 Benton Drive has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 Benton Drive have?
Some of 450 Benton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Benton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
450 Benton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Benton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 Benton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 450 Benton Drive offer parking?
No, 450 Benton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 450 Benton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Benton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Benton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 450 Benton Drive has a pool.
Does 450 Benton Drive have accessible units?
No, 450 Benton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Benton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Benton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Benton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Benton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
