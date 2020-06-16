430 Benton Drive

Amenities

Enjoy carefree condo living in this spacious 2nd floor home with great features: Open floor plan, bay windows, generous bedroom sizes & closets, storage unit, private laundry room for your full-sized washer & electric dryer. New flooring, paint and kitchen appliances by the end of June. Enjoy the perks of being a resident of St Peters & the Turnberry Gardens Community. Minutes from Mid Rivers Mall, restaurants, parks and Rec-Plex. Monthly rent includes water, sewer & trash (paid by the owner's condo fee). Tenant is responsible for electric & gas services. Minimum one year lease. 1st month's rent plus $1095 security deposit due at lease signing. Reduced rent available for a 2 or 3-yr lease. NO short-term leases. Application fee $50 per person, paid directly to the credit agency. Turnberry Gardens allows 1 dog or cat. Additional $250 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet fee.