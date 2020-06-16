All apartments in St. Peters
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:08 PM

430 Benton Drive

430 Benton Drive · (314) 200-5176
Location

430 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376
Turnberry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Enjoy carefree condo living in this spacious 2nd floor home with great features: Open floor plan, bay windows, generous bedroom sizes & closets, storage unit, private laundry room for your full-sized washer & electric dryer. New flooring, paint and kitchen appliances by the end of June. Enjoy the perks of being a resident of St Peters & the Turnberry Gardens Community. Minutes from Mid Rivers Mall, restaurants, parks and Rec-Plex. Monthly rent includes water, sewer & trash (paid by the owner's condo fee). Tenant is responsible for electric & gas services. Minimum one year lease. 1st month's rent plus $1095 security deposit due at lease signing. Reduced rent available for a 2 or 3-yr lease. NO short-term leases. Application fee $50 per person, paid directly to the credit agency. Turnberry Gardens allows 1 dog or cat. Additional $250 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Benton Drive have any available units?
430 Benton Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Benton Drive have?
Some of 430 Benton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Benton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 Benton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Benton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Benton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 430 Benton Drive offer parking?
No, 430 Benton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 430 Benton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Benton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Benton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 430 Benton Drive has a pool.
Does 430 Benton Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 Benton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Benton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Benton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Benton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Benton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
