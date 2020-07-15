All apartments in St. Louis County
Find more places like 11350 Meadowside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis County, MO
/
11350 Meadowside Dr
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

11350 Meadowside Dr

11350 Meadowside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11350 Meadowside Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63146

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5-Level Split near Creve Coeur Shopping - Property Id: 90401

Updated California-split open floor plan multi-story (5-level) with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Two plus bedrooms and two full baths. This compelling floor plan boasts an updated kitchen with stainless-steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Bathrooms have been updated with ceramic tile and cultured marble. A large master bedroom includes a master bath with double vanity and whirlpool. A roomy two-car garage with workbench. Professionally cleaned carpet and ceramic tile floors throughout, and updated six-panel doors and double-pane windows. A freshly stained two-level cedar deck overlooks paver stone patio with fire pit backing up to a wooded field, on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Close to Creve Coeur business and shopping.
If interested please provide a renters profile on Zillow.
___
-Minimum one-year lease
-Tenant pays utilities and lawn care
-$29 application fee
-Pets must be approved and will require an additional deposit of one month's rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90401
Property Id 90401

(RLNE5915195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11350 Meadowside Dr have any available units?
11350 Meadowside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis County, MO.
What amenities does 11350 Meadowside Dr have?
Some of 11350 Meadowside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11350 Meadowside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11350 Meadowside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11350 Meadowside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11350 Meadowside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11350 Meadowside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11350 Meadowside Dr offers parking.
Does 11350 Meadowside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11350 Meadowside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11350 Meadowside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11350 Meadowside Dr has a pool.
Does 11350 Meadowside Dr have accessible units?
No, 11350 Meadowside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11350 Meadowside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11350 Meadowside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11350 Meadowside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11350 Meadowside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr
St. Louis, MO 63128
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr
Ballwin, MO 63021
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct
St. Louis, MO 28405
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive
Oakville, MO 63129
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct
Valley Park, MO 63088

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOByrnes Mill, MOWildwood, MOEllisville, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MOAlton, IL
Wood River, ILEast Alton, ILConcord, MOSpanish Lake, MODes Peres, MOValley Park, MOOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOHazelwood, MOSt. Ann, MOGlasgow Village, MORichmond Heights, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy