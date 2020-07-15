11350 Meadowside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Updated California-split open floor plan multi-story (5-level) with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Two plus bedrooms and two full baths. This compelling floor plan boasts an updated kitchen with stainless-steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Bathrooms have been updated with ceramic tile and cultured marble. A large master bedroom includes a master bath with double vanity and whirlpool. A roomy two-car garage with workbench. Professionally cleaned carpet and ceramic tile floors throughout, and updated six-panel doors and double-pane windows. A freshly stained two-level cedar deck overlooks paver stone patio with fire pit backing up to a wooded field, on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Close to Creve Coeur business and shopping.

If interested please provide a renters profile on Zillow.

-Minimum one-year lease

-Tenant pays utilities and lawn care

-$29 application fee

-Pets must be approved and will require an additional deposit of one month's rent

