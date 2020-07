Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool cats allowed package receiving

If it is all about location, then Southpointe Apartments in Sappington is where you want to be! We are located near Interstate 270 in the heart of South County, within minutes of shopping and entertainment.



Our great location is just the start of the amazing lifestyle you can live at Southpointe! Your future apartment home boasts a bright floorplan with ample closet space and include a washer and dryer. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent in the small St Louis neighborhood of Sappington.



Our community amenities are fabulous and include a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park. Our office and maintenance teams are here to provide you with exceptional service.

Make Southpointe Apartments your new home!