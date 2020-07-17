All apartments in St. John
Find more places like 3582 Gordon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. John, MO
/
3582 Gordon Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

3582 Gordon Avenue

3582 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3582 Gordon Avenue, St. John, MO 63114
St. John

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful house in St. John! Freshly painted and updated through out! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
3582 Gordon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. John, MO.
What amenities does 3582 Gordon Avenue have?
Some of 3582 Gordon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3582 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3582 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3582 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. John.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3582 Gordon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3582 Gordon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOBerkeley, MOOverland, MOWoodson Terrace, MOSt. Ann, MOBridgeton, MOFerguson, MO
Olivette, MONormandy, MOHazelwood, MOJennings, MORichmond Heights, MOBrentwood, MOMaplewood, MOMoline Acres, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MORock Hill, MOOld Jamestown, MOKirkwood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy