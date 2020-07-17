Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. John
Find more places like 3582 Gordon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 AM
1 of 13
3582 Gordon Avenue
3582 Gordon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3582 Gordon Avenue, St. John, MO 63114
St. John
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful house in St. John! Freshly painted and updated through out! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
3582 Gordon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. John, MO
.
What amenities does 3582 Gordon Avenue have?
Some of 3582 Gordon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3582 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3582 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3582 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. John
.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3582 Gordon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3582 Gordon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3582 Gordon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3582 Gordon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
