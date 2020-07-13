/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:43 AM
250 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in St. John, MO
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
St. John
2940 Kincade Ave
2940 Kincaid Ave, St. John, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! - Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.
Results within 1 mile of St. John
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Overland
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
3938 Cranberry Ln RIV-076
3938 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
3938 Cranberry ~ Spacious Home! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Overland
2432 Ackerman Avenue
2432 Ackerman Avenue, Charlack, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1890 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Results within 5 miles of St. John
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$962
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
12 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,423
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
4 Units Available
Ferguson
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Olivette
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Verified
1 of 129
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
University City
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 247
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
68 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
18 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,434
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1404 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified
1 of 129
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
10 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Kingsbury Apartments
501 Clara Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1067 sqft
Lush homes in a vintage apartment building, smack dab in the Central West End neighborhood. Air conditioning and stone balconies in units. Community garden and roommate matching service. Close to the Visitation Park Historic District.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
5 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
927 sqft
Centrally located between Wash U, the Loop, and Central West End. Units offer air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Community includes bike storage, parking, and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Clayton
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1143 sqft
Ceylon was designed around your life, providing the convenience of living where you work and play as well as the luxury you deserve in downtown Clayton.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Visitation Park Historic District
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$584
557 sqft
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$788
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
26 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,940
1635 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
