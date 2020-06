Amenities

Located in the heart of New Town St. Charles, this beautiful, modern- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is all ready for you to call home! Brand new, vinyl plank flooring, new paint throughout, re-finished shower, and modernized kitchen with microwave, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Near the Arch coffee shop, New Town Amptheatre, canal, and all major bars and restaurants, this location could not be better. If interested, please contact Ellen at (636) 577-6460.