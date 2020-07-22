/
rountree area
122 Apartments for rent in Rountree Area, Springfield, MO
Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
6 Units Available
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
659 S. Kickapoo Ave
659 South Kickapoo Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
659 S.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
1227 E Belmont
1227 East Belmont Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
- (RLNE5544502)
Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
3 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
3 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21 at 08:10 PM
Contact for Availability
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$625
4 Bedrooms
$550
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
1160 S Kimbrough Ave
1160 South Kimbrough Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 S Kimbrough Ave Available 08/05/20 Available Aug. 5th! - This Phelps Grove beauty will be available Aug.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
1134 S Pennsylvania
1134 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1358 sqft
- 1134 S. Pennsylvania Available Now 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
1200 S Maryland
1200 South Maryland Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B
350 South John Q Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1458 sqft
* MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO WITH AN AMAZING VIEW! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO!!!! One of the best views in Springfield, of Springfield! The 14th floor
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Elm
1147 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
780 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment - Live right next to campus at 1147 E.
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
1148 E. Elm
1148 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Spacious 3/BR, 1/Bath unit near MSU campus and Downtown Springfield - This large 3/BR, 1/Bath house is conveniently located near MSU campus. It has hardwood floors throughout, large windows, and many built-ins throughout the house.
Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 S Kentwood Ave.
1550 South Kentwood Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home for $795! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage house located near Sunshine & Glenstone.
Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
4 Units Available
1138 E Walnut
1138 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1138 E Walnut in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1210 S Florence Ave
1210 South Florence Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Wont last long only $365.00 per bedroom. Must rent complete house. Cute 3 Bedroom Bungalow with a lovely open floor plan. Near Missouri State University (MSU), Mercy Hospital and Phelps Grove Park.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1420 S Pickwick Ave
1420 South Pickwick Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1164 sqft
1420 S Pickwick Ave Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom home - great location!! - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Port - Home Near Phelps Grove Park and Close Access to MSU, DRURY and OTC! It has Beautiful, Wood Floors, Central Heat/Air.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1246 E Cozy
1246 East Cozy Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1603 sqft
3 bed 2 bath near MSU - Spacious rental in great location. Close to MSU! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath with an extra sunroom. 1 Car Garage. Call Today to schedule a viewing. (RLNE2243286)
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1213 E St Louis St
1213 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Historic loft/business this almost 1/2 acre property is ideal for owner occupant business or tenant subsidized rent. Located on historic route 66 just north of MSU home of the Springfield Cardinals.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1434 S Kimbrough
1434 South Kimbrough Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1478 sqft
1434 S Kimbrough Available 05/26/20 - (RLNE5466771)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1839 E. Page
1839 East Page Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
1839 E. Page Available 06/26/20 - 1839 E.