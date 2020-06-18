943 E Delmar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This stunning home offers newer appliances, central heat & air conditioning, washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms along with a guest room. Nice large windows in every room to let in lots of natural light. All the bedroom are good size with nice closets. Nice large back yard, however no need to worry we do all the lawn care. This amazing home offers off the street parking. Enjoy the wonderful Phelps Grove Neighborhood and still live within walking distance of the MSU Campus. Never worry about buying a parking permit. Sorry we do not accept pets.