Springfield, MO
943 E Delmar St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

943 E Delmar St

943 East Delmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

943 East Delmar Street, Springfield, MO 65807
Phelps

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
This stunning home offers newer appliances, central heat & air conditioning, washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms along with a guest room. Nice large windows in every room to let in lots of natural light. All the bedroom are good size with nice closets. Nice large back yard, however no need to worry we do all the lawn care. This amazing home offers off the street parking. Enjoy the wonderful Phelps Grove Neighborhood and still live within walking distance of the MSU Campus. Never worry about buying a parking permit. Sorry we do not accept pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 E Delmar St have any available units?
943 E Delmar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 E Delmar St have?
Some of 943 E Delmar St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 E Delmar St currently offering any rent specials?
943 E Delmar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 E Delmar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 E Delmar St is pet friendly.
Does 943 E Delmar St offer parking?
Yes, 943 E Delmar St does offer parking.
Does 943 E Delmar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 E Delmar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 E Delmar St have a pool?
No, 943 E Delmar St does not have a pool.
Does 943 E Delmar St have accessible units?
No, 943 E Delmar St does not have accessible units.
Does 943 E Delmar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 E Delmar St does not have units with dishwashers.
