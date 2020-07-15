908 W State

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Center of Springfield - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in central location. This home rents for $725 a month with a $725 deposit. It is a 12 month lease then continues month to month. This property is pet friendly with an additional deposit. Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care. If this is not exactly what you are looking for then check out our website for other listings or feel free to contact our office at 887-1600.



(RLNE4586854)