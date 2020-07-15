All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

908 W State

908 West State Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 West State Street, Springfield, MO 65806
West Central

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Center of Springfield - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in central location. This home rents for $725 a month with a $725 deposit. It is a 12 month lease then continues month to month. This property is pet friendly with an additional deposit. Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care. If this is not exactly what you are looking for then check out our website for other listings or feel free to contact our office at 887-1600.

(RLNE4586854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 W State have any available units?
908 W State doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Is 908 W State currently offering any rent specials?
908 W State is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 W State pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 W State is pet friendly.
Does 908 W State offer parking?
No, 908 W State does not offer parking.
Does 908 W State have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 W State does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 W State have a pool?
No, 908 W State does not have a pool.
Does 908 W State have accessible units?
No, 908 W State does not have accessible units.
Does 908 W State have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 W State does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 W State have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 W State does not have units with air conditioning.
