317 S. South Avenue Unit 201

2 Br, 2 Ba, Loft Condo In Historic Downtown - This Luxurious, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1575 sqft Loft Condo is located on the 2nd floor of the Historic 1880 Build Building located in the heart of Historic Downtown Springfield. The 2nd Story View is to the South and has Great Natural Lighting. The 1575 sq ft unit is a "One of A Kind & Unique". The Architectural Design Features include a Stamped Tin Ceiling, Original 1880's Brick, Original Hardwood Flooring, Modern-Mood Enhancing Lighting, Voluminous Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Large Windows and Great Natural Light. The Designer Kitchen has Custom Cabinets, all Stainless Steel Appliances, a stainless steel Refrigerator, and a Unique Stainless Range Hood that vents to the outside. The Luxurious Bath Boast of Two Vessel Sinks, a Walk-In Shower, a Separate Water Closet (toilet) and a Soaking Tub which fills from a Cascading Ceiling Feature. The unit includes a Front Load Washer & Dryer. The Storm Shelter Area is located in the building's lower level. The Building has Security in the form of Tenant Codes for Access to Stairs & Elevators. From your Loft Condo Unit you can walk to movies, live theaters, restaurants, shops, coffee house, entertainment, dining, sports, live music, live performances, improve and or enjoy our Historic Downtown Events & Festivals such as Art Walk, First Night, Route 66 etc.

This is a Non-Smoking Unit.



For a Private Showing, Call or Text 417-353-0927.



(RLNE4313151)