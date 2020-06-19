All apartments in Springfield
317 S. South Avenue Unit 201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

317 S. South Avenue Unit 201

317 South Ave · (417) 353-0927
Location

317 South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
2 Br, 2 Ba, Loft Condo In Historic Downtown - This Luxurious, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1575 sqft Loft Condo is located on the 2nd floor of the Historic 1880 Build Building located in the heart of Historic Downtown Springfield. The 2nd Story View is to the South and has Great Natural Lighting. The 1575 sq ft unit is a "One of A Kind & Unique". The Architectural Design Features include a Stamped Tin Ceiling, Original 1880's Brick, Original Hardwood Flooring, Modern-Mood Enhancing Lighting, Voluminous Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Large Windows and Great Natural Light. The Designer Kitchen has Custom Cabinets, all Stainless Steel Appliances, a stainless steel Refrigerator, and a Unique Stainless Range Hood that vents to the outside. The Luxurious Bath Boast of Two Vessel Sinks, a Walk-In Shower, a Separate Water Closet (toilet) and a Soaking Tub which fills from a Cascading Ceiling Feature. The unit includes a Front Load Washer & Dryer. The Storm Shelter Area is located in the building's lower level. The Building has Security in the form of Tenant Codes for Access to Stairs & Elevators. From your Loft Condo Unit you can walk to movies, live theaters, restaurants, shops, coffee house, entertainment, dining, sports, live music, live performances, improve and or enjoy our Historic Downtown Events & Festivals such as Art Walk, First Night, Route 66 etc.
This is a Non-Smoking Unit.

For a Private Showing, Call or Text 417-353-0927.

(RLNE4313151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 have any available units?
317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 have?
Some of 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
