1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle

3Br, 2Ba, 2Car, New Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank Flooring No Carpet! - This Amazing 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home Boast of New-Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank Flooring (No Carpet), New Lights, Fresh Paint Inside & Out, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Large-Walk-In-Master-Closet etc! As you walk into the home and into the Great Room, you will notice the Wood Burning Fireplace, The New Flooring, Fresh Paint, New Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures and how Open it is to the Kitchen - Breakfast Area! The Kitchen has White Kitchen Cabinets, White Refrigerator, Smooth Service Glass Top Stainless Stove / Oven, a New Stainless Steel Insulated Deep Sink, a New Pull-Out Spray Faucet and a Large Breakfast Area which Opens and Flows into the Great Room. Down the hall pass the Hall Bath which boast of New Lights, White Vanity with New Counter & Faucet and New Tub-Shower Kit. The other 2 Bedrooms have new Flooring and New Ceiling Fans. The Master Bedroom Boasts of a Large-Walk-In-Closet, New Flooring, New Ceiling Fan and Fresh Paint. The Master Bath has a New Tub-Shower-Combo, White Vanity with a New Counter, New Mirror, New Lights etc. The home has a Concrete Patio and a nice back yard that is fenced on two sides. This home is Non-Smoking and allows a Small Dog up to 30 lbs. Schools are Mark Twain, Jarrett & Parkview.



For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927



(RLNE5896412)