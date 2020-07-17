All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle

1333 Meadowbrook Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Mark Twain
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1333 Meadowbrook Cir, Springfield, MO 65807
Mark Twain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3Br, 2Ba, 2Car, New Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank Flooring No Carpet! - This Amazing 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home Boast of New-Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank Flooring (No Carpet), New Lights, Fresh Paint Inside & Out, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Large-Walk-In-Master-Closet etc! As you walk into the home and into the Great Room, you will notice the Wood Burning Fireplace, The New Flooring, Fresh Paint, New Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures and how Open it is to the Kitchen - Breakfast Area! The Kitchen has White Kitchen Cabinets, White Refrigerator, Smooth Service Glass Top Stainless Stove / Oven, a New Stainless Steel Insulated Deep Sink, a New Pull-Out Spray Faucet and a Large Breakfast Area which Opens and Flows into the Great Room. Down the hall pass the Hall Bath which boast of New Lights, White Vanity with New Counter & Faucet and New Tub-Shower Kit. The other 2 Bedrooms have new Flooring and New Ceiling Fans. The Master Bedroom Boasts of a Large-Walk-In-Closet, New Flooring, New Ceiling Fan and Fresh Paint. The Master Bath has a New Tub-Shower-Combo, White Vanity with a New Counter, New Mirror, New Lights etc. The home has a Concrete Patio and a nice back yard that is fenced on two sides. This home is Non-Smoking and allows a Small Dog up to 30 lbs. Schools are Mark Twain, Jarrett & Parkview.

For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927

(RLNE5896412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle have any available units?
1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle have?
Some of 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle offers parking.
Does 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery
Springfield, MO 65810
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd
Springfield, MO 65807
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St
Springfield, MO 65806
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue
Springfield, MO 65807
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Branson, MORepublic, MO
Lebanon, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownMeador ParkBradford Park
Doling ParkParkwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield