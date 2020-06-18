All apartments in Springfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

1100 S Jefferson

1100 South Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1100 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
Phelps

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large Eat-in Modern Kitchen with all appliances, Large unfinished basement with full-size washer & dryer, Nice backyard with storage shed, Lawncare provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 S Jefferson have any available units?
1100 S Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 S Jefferson have?
Some of 1100 S Jefferson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 S Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
1100 S Jefferson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 S Jefferson pet-friendly?
No, 1100 S Jefferson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 1100 S Jefferson offer parking?
Yes, 1100 S Jefferson does offer parking.
Does 1100 S Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 S Jefferson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 S Jefferson have a pool?
No, 1100 S Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 1100 S Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 1100 S Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 S Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 S Jefferson has units with dishwashers.
