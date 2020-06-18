Rent Calculator
1100 S Jefferson
1100 South Jefferson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1100 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
Phelps
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large Eat-in Modern Kitchen with all appliances, Large unfinished basement with full-size washer & dryer, Nice backyard with storage shed, Lawncare provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1100 S Jefferson have any available units?
1100 S Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, MO
.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Springfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1100 S Jefferson have?
Some of 1100 S Jefferson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1100 S Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
1100 S Jefferson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 S Jefferson pet-friendly?
No, 1100 S Jefferson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Springfield
.
Does 1100 S Jefferson offer parking?
Yes, 1100 S Jefferson does offer parking.
Does 1100 S Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 S Jefferson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 S Jefferson have a pool?
No, 1100 S Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 1100 S Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 1100 S Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 S Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 S Jefferson has units with dishwashers.
