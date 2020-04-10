All apartments in Smithville
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

902 Ash Drive

902 Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Ash Drive, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This four bedroom home has an open floor plan with plenty of space. The master suite and additional two bedrooms are all on the same floor as well as the laundry area. In the master suite, you will find vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and master bathroom with double vanity and whirlpool tub. This beautiful home also includes an attached 3 car garage and privacy fenced in backyard. MOVE IN FOR JUNE 15TH - MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Ash Drive have any available units?
902 Ash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 902 Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Ash Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Ash Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smithville.
Does 902 Ash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 902 Ash Drive offers parking.
Does 902 Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Ash Drive have a pool?
Yes, 902 Ash Drive has a pool.
Does 902 Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Ash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Ash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Ash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
