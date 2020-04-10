902 Ash Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This four bedroom home has an open floor plan with plenty of space. The master suite and additional two bedrooms are all on the same floor as well as the laundry area. In the master suite, you will find vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and master bathroom with double vanity and whirlpool tub. This beautiful home also includes an attached 3 car garage and privacy fenced in backyard. MOVE IN FOR JUNE 15TH - MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!