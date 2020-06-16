19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B

Amenities

Welcome to Clay Creek Townhomes perfectly located at the intersection of Highway 169 & Highway W in Smithville, MO.



Clay Creek features brand new luxurious townhomes with smart home technology and an outstanding location just minutes from Smithville Lake, Zona Rosa, Liberty, KCI, Platte City & Downtown Kansas City.. Enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle of luxury and convenience, with incredible amenities, top-rated schools, nearby shopping and dining.



Unit Features:

3 BEDROOMS

2.5 BATH

2 CAR GARAGE

SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY

UPGRADED FLOORING

LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLANS

WALK-IN CLOSETS

GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS

FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN

UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETRY

UNDER-MOUNT STAINLESS STEEL SINK

ENERGY STAR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP'S

PRIVATE PATIO

Community Features: • Swimming Pool • 24 Hr Fitness Center • 24 Hr Maintenance Services • Professionally Maintained & Managed

Deposits & Fees: • $35.00 Application Fee Per Adult Applicant (Non-Refundable) • $500.00 (Refundable) Deposit Pet Fees • $200.00 (Non-Refundable) Pet Fee • $25.00 Pet Rent - Per Month Per Pet.



Schedule your private viewing today!



Please note units are NOT furnished and model is for display purposes only.



Visit: bluskypm.com