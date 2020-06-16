All apartments in Smithville
19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B

19529 Mulberry Ln · (816) 866-8686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19529 Mulberry Ln, Smithville, MO 64089

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 4

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1353 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Welcome to Clay Creek Townhomes perfectly located at the intersection of Highway 169 & Highway W in Smithville, MO.

Clay Creek features brand new luxurious townhomes with smart home technology and an outstanding location just minutes from Smithville Lake, Zona Rosa, Liberty, KCI, Platte City & Downtown Kansas City.. Enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle of luxury and convenience, with incredible amenities, top-rated schools, nearby shopping and dining.

Unit Features:
3 BEDROOMS
2.5 BATH
2 CAR GARAGE
SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY
UPGRADED FLOORING
LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLANS
WALK-IN CLOSETS
GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS
FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN
UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETRY
UNDER-MOUNT STAINLESS STEEL SINK
ENERGY STAR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP'S
PRIVATE PATIO
Community Features: • Swimming Pool • 24 Hr Fitness Center • 24 Hr Maintenance Services • Professionally Maintained & Managed
Deposits & Fees: • $35.00 Application Fee Per Adult Applicant (Non-Refundable) • $500.00 (Refundable) Deposit Pet Fees • $200.00 (Non-Refundable) Pet Fee • $25.00 Pet Rent - Per Month Per Pet.

Schedule your private viewing today!

Please note units are NOT furnished and model is for display purposes only.

Visit: bluskypm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B have any available units?
19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B have?
Some of 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B currently offering any rent specials?
19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B pet-friendly?
No, 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smithville.
Does 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B offer parking?
Yes, 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B does offer parking.
Does 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B have a pool?
Yes, 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B has a pool.
Does 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B have accessible units?
No, 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 19529 Mulberry Ln - 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
