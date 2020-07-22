9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042

Amenities

9951 Jeffrey ~ Spacious Home in Riverview! - 2BD/1BA with full basement, you'll enjoy hardwood flooring, designated dining area, off-street parking, close to interstate, shopping and more. First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate. Tenant is responsible for supplying appliances. Please browse area before requesting an appointment.



No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.



(RLNE5970380)