Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042

9951 Jeffrey Drive · (314) 738-9784
Location

9951 Jeffrey Drive, Riverview, MO 63137
Riverview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 · Avail. now

$765

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
9951 Jeffrey ~ Spacious Home in Riverview! - 2BD/1BA with full basement, you'll enjoy hardwood flooring, designated dining area, off-street parking, close to interstate, shopping and more. First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate. Tenant is responsible for supplying appliances. Please browse area before requesting an appointment.

No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.

(RLNE5970380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 have any available units?
9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 have?
Some of 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 currently offering any rent specials?
9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 is pet friendly.
Does 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 offer parking?
Yes, 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 offers parking.
Does 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 have a pool?
No, 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 does not have a pool.
Does 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 have accessible units?
No, 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 does not have accessible units.
Does 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042 does not have units with air conditioning.
