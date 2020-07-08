Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to 7410 Hoover Avenue in the Clayton School District! This spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is available for lease now! Brand new carpeting throughout home, updated kitchen with new cabinets, countertop, sink and stainless steel gas stove and dishwasher, and newer furnace and hot water heater! At the front is the bright living room and the first spacious bedroom with great closet space. Off the living room is the formal dining room with access to the second bedroom. The hall has two additional closets and walks into the large bathroom. The large updated kitchen has room for a breakfast table and gives you access to the bonus den, perfect for an additional family room or home office, with french doors that lead you to the patio and beautiful backyard! This home also features a main floor laundry room and full unfinished basement with loads of storage space! Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water & Trash. Security Deposit = $1,800.