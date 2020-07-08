All apartments in Richmond Heights
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

7410 Hoover Avenue

7410 Hoover Avenue · (314) 222-0065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7410 Hoover Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO 63117
Richmond Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to 7410 Hoover Avenue in the Clayton School District! This spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is available for lease now! Brand new carpeting throughout home, updated kitchen with new cabinets, countertop, sink and stainless steel gas stove and dishwasher, and newer furnace and hot water heater! At the front is the bright living room and the first spacious bedroom with great closet space. Off the living room is the formal dining room with access to the second bedroom. The hall has two additional closets and walks into the large bathroom. The large updated kitchen has room for a breakfast table and gives you access to the bonus den, perfect for an additional family room or home office, with french doors that lead you to the patio and beautiful backyard! This home also features a main floor laundry room and full unfinished basement with loads of storage space! Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water & Trash. Security Deposit = $1,800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Hoover Avenue have any available units?
7410 Hoover Avenue has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7410 Hoover Avenue have?
Some of 7410 Hoover Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7410 Hoover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Hoover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Hoover Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7410 Hoover Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Heights.
Does 7410 Hoover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7410 Hoover Avenue offers parking.
Does 7410 Hoover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 Hoover Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Hoover Avenue have a pool?
No, 7410 Hoover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7410 Hoover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7410 Hoover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Hoover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7410 Hoover Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7410 Hoover Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7410 Hoover Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
