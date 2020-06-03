52 Berkshire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New and Improved, stunning newly updated home in a highly sought-after Berkshire Neighborhood. This 4Bed/3.5Bath two story home offers an amazing amount of beauty. Fantastic floor plan, along w/twin SunRooms & a Veranda make this home perfect for entertaining. Kitchen possesses custom cabinets w/under cabinet lighting & slow close drawers, solid countertop, stone tile back splash, Pantry, Breakfast Bar highlighted by pendant lights & door that accesses the backyard.Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, gas range,microwave & dishwasher.Dining Room flaunts a stunning pendant light & an abundance of windows. Living Room is flanked by picture windows w/dual side windows, shelving, cabinets, wood burning fireplace w/wood mantle & French Doors that lead to a SunRoom. Upper Level Master Bedroom Suite discloses a ceiling fan, recessed lights, window, walk-in closet & access to a SunRoom. Duplicate listing 20021532