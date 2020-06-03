All apartments in Richmond Heights
52 Berkshire Drive

Location

52 Berkshire Drive, Richmond Heights, MO 63117
Richmond Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3330 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New and Improved, stunning newly updated home in a highly sought-after Berkshire Neighborhood. This 4Bed/3.5Bath two story home offers an amazing amount of beauty. Fantastic floor plan, along w/twin SunRooms & a Veranda make this home perfect for entertaining. Kitchen possesses custom cabinets w/under cabinet lighting & slow close drawers, solid countertop, stone tile back splash, Pantry, Breakfast Bar highlighted by pendant lights & door that accesses the backyard.Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, gas range,microwave & dishwasher.Dining Room flaunts a stunning pendant light & an abundance of windows. Living Room is flanked by picture windows w/dual side windows, shelving, cabinets, wood burning fireplace w/wood mantle & French Doors that lead to a SunRoom. Upper Level Master Bedroom Suite discloses a ceiling fan, recessed lights, window, walk-in closet & access to a SunRoom. Duplicate listing 20021532

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Berkshire Drive have any available units?
52 Berkshire Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Berkshire Drive have?
Some of 52 Berkshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Berkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
52 Berkshire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Berkshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 52 Berkshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Heights.
Does 52 Berkshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 52 Berkshire Drive does offer parking.
Does 52 Berkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Berkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Berkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 52 Berkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 52 Berkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 52 Berkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Berkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Berkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Berkshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Berkshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
