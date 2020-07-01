8902 Richards Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just off Blue Ridge Blvd and Gregory Blvd, this home has been beautifully remodeled and is now ready for a new resident.



Featuring amazing original hardwood flooring throughout the home that has been refinished. The kitchen has been updated from top to bottom with new laminate hardwood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash. The bathroom has also received a complete update with new tile, vanity, and fixtures.



This home also offers a HUGE backyard, it's perfect for your kids and pets to play! Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.