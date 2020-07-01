All apartments in Raytown
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:15 PM

8902 Richards Drive

8902 Richards Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8902 Richards Circle, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off Blue Ridge Blvd and Gregory Blvd, this home has been beautifully remodeled and is now ready for a new resident.

Featuring amazing original hardwood flooring throughout the home that has been refinished.  The kitchen has been updated from top to bottom with new laminate hardwood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash.  The bathroom has also received a complete update with new tile, vanity, and fixtures.

This home also offers a HUGE backyard, it's perfect for your kids and pets to play!  Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 Richards Drive have any available units?
8902 Richards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8902 Richards Drive have?
Some of 8902 Richards Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 Richards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8902 Richards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 Richards Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8902 Richards Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8902 Richards Drive offer parking?
No, 8902 Richards Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8902 Richards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8902 Richards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 Richards Drive have a pool?
No, 8902 Richards Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8902 Richards Drive have accessible units?
No, 8902 Richards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 Richards Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8902 Richards Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8902 Richards Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8902 Richards Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

