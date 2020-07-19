All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 7400 Elm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
7400 Elm Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7400 Elm Avenue

7400 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7400 Elm Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Only lease terms available are 18 or 36 Months!

You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home located Just off 350 HWY and Gregory Blvd. You are close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring in the main living space, brand new carpeting in the bedrooms and nice tile in the kitchen. The new appliances will be installed in this home before the new tenants move in.

There is also an attached 1 car garage, perfect for additional storage, and a great large backyard, perfect for your kids or pets to play!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
816-405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Elm Avenue have any available units?
7400 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7400 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 7400 Elm Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7400 Elm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7400 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7400 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 7400 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 7400 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7400 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7400 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconiesRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City