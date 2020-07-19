7400 Elm Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage carpet

Only lease terms available are 18 or 36 Months!



You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home located Just off 350 HWY and Gregory Blvd. You are close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring in the main living space, brand new carpeting in the bedrooms and nice tile in the kitchen. The new appliances will be installed in this home before the new tenants move in.



There is also an attached 1 car garage, perfect for additional storage, and a great large backyard, perfect for your kids or pets to play!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

816-405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.