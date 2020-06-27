5228 Woodson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charm...this house has it! From the curb appeal to the arched doorways this is not a cookie cutter ranch. Loads of space in this updated ranch. New roof, windows, interior paint, Kitchen floor and more. Enjoy the large & bright

kitchen w/ timeless white cabinets. Laundry won't be a chore in this convenient laundry rm off the kitchen. Many charming

places to enjoy outdoors, the new covered deck, courtyard & private covered getaway in back of the detached garage and large fenced level yard that is very private. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

