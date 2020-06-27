All apartments in Raytown
11308 E 77th Ter
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

11308 E 77th Ter

11308 East 77th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11308 East 77th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1013825?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Three bedroom ranch in a quiet neighborhood on almost a 1/3 of an acre fenced lot. Backyard has a patio, fire pit and storage shed. Newer thermal windows installed in 2016 for maximum efficiency! Laundry conveniently located off the kitchen. Don't miss this one!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5150811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11308 E 77th Ter have any available units?
11308 E 77th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 11308 E 77th Ter have?
Some of 11308 E 77th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11308 E 77th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11308 E 77th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11308 E 77th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11308 E 77th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11308 E 77th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11308 E 77th Ter offers parking.
Does 11308 E 77th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11308 E 77th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11308 E 77th Ter have a pool?
No, 11308 E 77th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11308 E 77th Ter have accessible units?
No, 11308 E 77th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11308 E 77th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11308 E 77th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11308 E 77th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 11308 E 77th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
