Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
11201 E 59th Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

11201 E 59th Street

11201 East 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11201 East 59th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
$1100 - 3 bed, 2 bath Raytown! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,450 sq.ft

Check out this new split level that just became available! This spacious home has beautiful hardwood floors. Double car attached garage. Separate dining room. Counter top stove with double ovens in the wall. This is an amazing home that will not be around long!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE2559393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 E 59th Street have any available units?
11201 E 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 11201 E 59th Street have?
Some of 11201 E 59th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 E 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11201 E 59th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 E 59th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11201 E 59th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11201 E 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11201 E 59th Street does offer parking.
Does 11201 E 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11201 E 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 E 59th Street have a pool?
No, 11201 E 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11201 E 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 11201 E 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 E 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11201 E 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11201 E 59th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11201 E 59th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
