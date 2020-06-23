11201 E 59th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

$1100 - 3 bed, 2 bath Raytown! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,450 sq.ft



Check out this new split level that just became available! This spacious home has beautiful hardwood floors. Double car attached garage. Separate dining room. Counter top stove with double ovens in the wall. This is an amazing home that will not be around long!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



