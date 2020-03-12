All apartments in Raymore
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

817 Garnes St

817 Garnes Street · (816) 298-0000
Location

817 Garnes Street, Raymore, MO 64083

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Property available NOW. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Tucked in a private cul-de-sac, you will find that this is a nice, quiet location. When you enter the front door, head up a half flight of stairs and you will see the nice open layout with a corner fireplace in the living room. This area flows into the dining area and kitchen, making this a great home for entertaining. There is a deck that overlooks the larger lot off the dining area. The main floor also has all three bedrooms and laundry area. The basement is finished and walks out to the back yard. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Garnes St have any available units?
817 Garnes St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 817 Garnes St have?
Some of 817 Garnes St's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Garnes St currently offering any rent specials?
817 Garnes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Garnes St pet-friendly?
No, 817 Garnes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raymore.
Does 817 Garnes St offer parking?
No, 817 Garnes St does not offer parking.
Does 817 Garnes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Garnes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Garnes St have a pool?
Yes, 817 Garnes St has a pool.
Does 817 Garnes St have accessible units?
No, 817 Garnes St does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Garnes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Garnes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Garnes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Garnes St does not have units with air conditioning.
