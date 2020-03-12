817 Garnes St

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Property available NOW. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Tucked in a private cul-de-sac, you will find that this is a nice, quiet location. When you enter the front door, head up a half flight of stairs and you will see the nice open layout with a corner fireplace in the living room. This area flows into the dining area and kitchen, making this a great home for entertaining. There is a deck that overlooks the larger lot off the dining area. The main floor also has all three bedrooms and laundry area. The basement is finished and walks out to the back yard. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.