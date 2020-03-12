All apartments in Raymore
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:47 PM

703 South Park Drive

703 South Park Drive · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

703 South Park Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Nice 3 bedroom home in Raymore! Enjoy the open/bright layout w/vaulted ceiling and beautiful fireplace in your spacious living room. If you like to entertain, you'll appreciate the open concept kitchen that includes appliances. Long hallway to three great sized bedrooms, master bath, full bathroom & huge lower level family that walks out to a nice big fenced backyard.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 South Park Drive have any available units?
703 South Park Drive has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 703 South Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 South Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 South Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 South Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 703 South Park Drive offer parking?
No, 703 South Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 703 South Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 South Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 South Park Drive have a pool?
No, 703 South Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 South Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 South Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 South Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 South Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 South Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 South Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
