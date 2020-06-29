Amenities
406 S Monroe St Available 06/01/20 Newer 2 Bed Single Level Villa in Raymore - Come and see this Newer Single Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa in Raymore. Enjoy maintenance free living and yard maintenance.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Unit Features:
2 Car Garage that Comes with a Remote.
Open Dining Room and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Pantry.
Living Space that Flows into the Dining Room and Kitchen.
Master Bedroom with Closet and Full Attached Bathroom with a Bathtub.
Guest Bedroom with Closet.
Full Guest Bathroom with a Shower.
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE4011060)