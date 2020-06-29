All apartments in Raymore
330 Shenandoah Drive
330 Shenandoah Drive

330 Shenandoah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Shenandoah Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming home has recently been renovated and is move in ready. Some renovations include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures, a dishwasher, and a neutral color scheme, so decorating will be a breeze. Not to be outdone is the kitchen, which comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in), so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in.We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
330 Shenandoah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 330 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Shenandoah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 330 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
No, 330 Shenandoah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 330 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Shenandoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
No, 330 Shenandoah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Shenandoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Shenandoah Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Shenandoah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Shenandoah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
