217 Jenny Lane

Brand New 3 Bed Home in Raymore with Special - Come Check Out this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home in Raymore. Be the First to Live in this Unit.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before November 14th)



Main Level:

Kitchen and Dining with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Large Pantry.

Open Living Space.

Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.

Two Car Garage that comes with a Remote Opener.



Second Level:

Large Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom that has a Shower, Double Vanity Sinks, and Walk In Closet.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.



Pets are Welcome. There is a $300 One Time Non Refundable Pet Fee and $25 a Month Per Pet Rent. Pets Must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE4972505)