217 Jenny Lane

Amenities
Brand New 3 Bed Home in Raymore with Special - Come Check Out this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home in Raymore. Be the First to Live in this Unit.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before November 14th)
Main Level:
Kitchen and Dining with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Large Pantry.
Open Living Space.
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.
Two Car Garage that comes with a Remote Opener.
Second Level:
Large Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom that has a Shower, Double Vanity Sinks, and Walk In Closet.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
Pets are Welcome. There is a $300 One Time Non Refundable Pet Fee and $25 a Month Per Pet Rent. Pets Must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE4972505)