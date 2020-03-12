All apartments in Raymore
217 Jenny Lane
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

217 Jenny Lane

217 Jenny Lane · No Longer Available
Location

217 Jenny Lane, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 3 Bed Home in Raymore with Special - Come Check Out this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home in Raymore. Be the First to Live in this Unit.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before November 14th)

Main Level:
Kitchen and Dining with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Large Pantry.
Open Living Space.
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.
Two Car Garage that comes with a Remote Opener.

Second Level:
Large Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom that has a Shower, Double Vanity Sinks, and Walk In Closet.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

Pets are Welcome. There is a $300 One Time Non Refundable Pet Fee and $25 a Month Per Pet Rent. Pets Must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4972505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Jenny Lane have any available units?
217 Jenny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 217 Jenny Lane have?
Some of 217 Jenny Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Jenny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
217 Jenny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Jenny Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Jenny Lane is pet friendly.
Does 217 Jenny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 217 Jenny Lane offers parking.
Does 217 Jenny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Jenny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Jenny Lane have a pool?
No, 217 Jenny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 217 Jenny Lane have accessible units?
No, 217 Jenny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Jenny Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Jenny Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Jenny Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Jenny Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
