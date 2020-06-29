200 Elissa Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72dad40073 ---- If you're approved and move-in on or before 9/27, you will receive a concession** for ONE MONTH of FREE rent for this brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Raymore! This newly built home comes complete with a two car garage. Located in the desirable Raymore school district. Brand new carpet throughout the home. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash and finishes. Large master suite bedroom with its own spacious bathroom and walk-in shower. The family room is located downstairs with it's own half bath. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service. This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar). You will be required to pay a $100 admin fee. $45 application fee per adult. $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 pet rent per month with approval. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals. Additional fees may apply. The move-in concession will be applied to the second full month of the lease term. **Concession will be applied in the second full month of the lease. ***Renters insurance is required and must be acquired prior to move-in.