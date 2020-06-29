All apartments in Raymore
200 Elissa Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

200 Elissa Dr

200 Elissa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Elissa Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72dad40073 ---- If you're approved and move-in on or before 9/27, you will receive a concession** for ONE MONTH of FREE rent for this brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Raymore! This newly built home comes complete with a two car garage. Located in the desirable Raymore school district. Brand new carpet throughout the home. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash and finishes. Large master suite bedroom with its own spacious bathroom and walk-in shower. The family room is located downstairs with it's own half bath. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service. This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar). You will be required to pay a $100 admin fee. $45 application fee per adult. $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 pet rent per month with approval. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals. Additional fees may apply. The move-in concession will be applied to the second full month of the lease term. **Concession will be applied in the second full month of the lease. ***Renters insurance is required and must be acquired prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Elissa Dr have any available units?
200 Elissa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 200 Elissa Dr have?
Some of 200 Elissa Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Elissa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
200 Elissa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Elissa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Elissa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 200 Elissa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 200 Elissa Dr offers parking.
Does 200 Elissa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Elissa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Elissa Dr have a pool?
No, 200 Elissa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 200 Elissa Dr have accessible units?
No, 200 Elissa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Elissa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Elissa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Elissa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Elissa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
