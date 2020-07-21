6702 NW 50th Street

Amenities

Parkhill Single Family Home with Private Backyard - This Ranch style home is located in Parkville Missouri and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal and eat-in area. The home also offers separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. There is a large living room and dining room with a large family room in basement area. The Basement is partially finished and has room for storage. There nice deck off Kitchen with large wooded area in back. The driveway private with a 2 car attached garage. Pets are accepted with additional deposit and pet rent.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517

Rent is $1450.00 per Month.



