All apartments in Platte County
Find more places like 6702 NW 50th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Platte County, MO
/
6702 NW 50th Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

6702 NW 50th Street

6702 Northwest 50th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6702 Northwest 50th Street, Platte County, MO 64151

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Parkhill Single Family Home with Private Backyard - This Ranch style home is located in Parkville Missouri and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal and eat-in area. The home also offers separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. There is a large living room and dining room with a large family room in basement area. The Basement is partially finished and has room for storage. There nice deck off Kitchen with large wooded area in back. The driveway private with a 2 car attached garage. Pets are accepted with additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517
Rent is $1450.00 per Month.

(RLNE5439630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 NW 50th Street have any available units?
6702 NW 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte County, MO.
What amenities does 6702 NW 50th Street have?
Some of 6702 NW 50th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 NW 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6702 NW 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 NW 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 NW 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6702 NW 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6702 NW 50th Street offers parking.
Does 6702 NW 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 NW 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 NW 50th Street have a pool?
No, 6702 NW 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6702 NW 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 6702 NW 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 NW 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 NW 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 NW 50th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 NW 50th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOParkville, MOLansing, KSPlatte City, MOSmithville, MONorth Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KS
Mission, KSMerriam, KSKearney, MOGrandview, MOGardner, KSBelton, MORaymore, MOSpring Hill, KSGreenwood, MOGrain Valley, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City