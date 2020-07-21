All apartments in Platte County
Find more places like 6363 Northwest 49th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Platte County, MO
/
6363 Northwest 49th Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:35 AM

6363 Northwest 49th Street

6363 Northwest 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6363 Northwest 49th Street, Platte County, MO 64151

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6363 Northwest 49th Street have any available units?
6363 Northwest 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte County, MO.
Is 6363 Northwest 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Northwest 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6363 Northwest 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6363 Northwest 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6363 Northwest 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6363 Northwest 49th Street offers parking.
Does 6363 Northwest 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6363 Northwest 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6363 Northwest 49th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6363 Northwest 49th Street has a pool.
Does 6363 Northwest 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 6363 Northwest 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6363 Northwest 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6363 Northwest 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6363 Northwest 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6363 Northwest 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace
Platte City, MO 64079
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOParkville, MOLansing, KSPlatte City, MOSmithville, MONorth Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KS
Mission, KSMerriam, KSKearney, MOGrandview, MOGardner, KSBelton, MORaymore, MOSpring Hill, KSGreenwood, MOGrain Valley, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City