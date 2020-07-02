Amenities

12203 NW Crooked Rd. Available 03/01/20 {12203} Main Floor Master + 3.5 Private Acres + Updated Kitchen & Baths! - Looking for privacy and great space? This Renovated 1.5 sty on 3.5 acres is just what you're looking for! Beautiful wood floors, New kitchen & updated baths! 3 Bedrooms are located on the 1st floor with two additional bedrooms on the 2nd. Finished walk-out Lower Level features a fireplace, large recreation room and tons of storage space. Wonderful screened-in porch off kitchen overlooking the serene & private yard. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, newer SS appliances, and gorgeous backsplash. Newer ac and boiler system, This is a fabulous home with lots of space!! Great location, close to The National Golf Club.



Park Hill School District

Park Hill South

Plaza/Lakeview Middle

Hawthorn Elementary



(RLNE5359117)