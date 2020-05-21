103 Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Completely updated townhouse this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath features, laminate wood flooring, updated eat in kitchen, with all appliances including fridge (excludes maintenance, dishwasher, stove. Main floor laundry, with washer/dryer (excludes maintenance). Move in ready, Min 12 month lease NO smoking, pets negotiable w/$300 non refundable pet deposit, and $30 pet rent for dogs, cats are $35 pet rent. 2 over sized bedrooms on 2nd floor, off street parking, low maintenance, No lawn care. App fee is $50 per adult