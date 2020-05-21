103 Walnut

Amenities
Completely updated townhouse this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath features, laminate wood flooring, updated eat in kitchen, with all appliances including fridge (excludes maintenance, dishwasher, stove. Main floor laundry, with washer/dryer (excludes maintenance). Move in ready, Min 12 month lease NO smoking, pets negotiable w/$300 non refundable pet deposit, and $30 pet rent for dogs, cats are $35 pet rent. 2 over sized bedrooms on 2nd floor, off street parking, low maintenance, No lawn care. App fee is $50 per adult