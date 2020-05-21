All apartments in Pevely
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:49 PM

103 Walnut

103 Walnut St · (314) 393-1374
Location

103 Walnut St, Pevely, MO 63070

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely updated townhouse this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath features, laminate wood flooring, updated eat in kitchen, with all appliances including fridge (excludes maintenance, dishwasher, stove. Main floor laundry, with washer/dryer (excludes maintenance). Move in ready, Min 12 month lease NO smoking, pets negotiable w/$300 non refundable pet deposit, and $30 pet rent for dogs, cats are $35 pet rent. 2 over sized bedrooms on 2nd floor, off street parking, low maintenance, No lawn care. App fee is $50 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Walnut have any available units?
103 Walnut has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Walnut have?
Some of 103 Walnut's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
103 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 103 Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 103 Walnut does offer parking.
Does 103 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Walnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Walnut have a pool?
No, 103 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 103 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 103 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Walnut has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Walnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Walnut does not have units with air conditioning.
