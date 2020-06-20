All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:49 PM

801 Tamerton

801 Tamerton Place · (314) 802-0797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO 63376

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1778 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large
unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.
Enter the home in foyer which leads into the formal dining and living area, half bath down main hallway, or
head upstairs to the bedrooms and full bathrooms. Enter the eat in kitchen which opens up into the nice
family room with wood burning fireplace. Home is within minutes to schools, shopping, and restaurants.
Comes check this home out today! Upfront cost includes $55 application fee per adult, $1650 security
deposit & $1650 1st months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Tamerton have any available units?
801 Tamerton has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Tamerton have?
Some of 801 Tamerton's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Tamerton currently offering any rent specials?
801 Tamerton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Tamerton pet-friendly?
No, 801 Tamerton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 801 Tamerton offer parking?
Yes, 801 Tamerton does offer parking.
Does 801 Tamerton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Tamerton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Tamerton have a pool?
No, 801 Tamerton does not have a pool.
Does 801 Tamerton have accessible units?
No, 801 Tamerton does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Tamerton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Tamerton has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Tamerton have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Tamerton does not have units with air conditioning.
