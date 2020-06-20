801 Tamerton

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large

unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.

Enter the home in foyer which leads into the formal dining and living area, half bath down main hallway, or

head upstairs to the bedrooms and full bathrooms. Enter the eat in kitchen which opens up into the nice

family room with wood burning fireplace. Home is within minutes to schools, shopping, and restaurants.

Comes check this home out today! Upfront cost includes $55 application fee per adult, $1650 security

deposit & $1650 1st months rent.